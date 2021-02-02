Did Covid slay the snow day?

Body

The days of my youth including listening to Rob Braun or another anchorperson from Greater Cincinnati reading the snow school closure list. Yes, READING it.

They would read school after school as the anticipation grew on whether Pendleton County would be read off the list or not. If you turned on the television while they were reading the S’s, well you had to wait for them to read through the alphabet again.

Over last two weeks, Pendleton County saw some snow fall and it was enough that the school buses were not going to be seeing their ‘wheels go round and round.’

Instead of a day for the kids to have off, sleep in and then play in some snow, they had a NTI day.

“Currently with the pandemic, there is no limit on the number of NTI days. I won’t be calling off school for a snow day. There is no reason to call it off presently,” said Superintendent Joe Buerkley.

He did point out that in a non-pandemic year, there are limits to the number of NTI days you are allowed.

He continued by indicating that if the Chris Bailey’s of the world were calling for a massive snowfall and they were going to be off for a time period, then they would have NTI days.

Or they have been out for several days and needed to get back into school but could not, then he would use NTI days.

“It’s another tool in the tool bag,” said Buerkley.

Covid has made school districts jumpstart a virtual type of learning program whether they wanted to or not. The system they developed and are constantly working out the kinks will be a great resource for schools to continue the learning while the snow falls outside.

For the today’s youth, it will be another thing from my youth that they will experience less and less. The full complete day off of school.

It will become similar to having to walking to school uphill both ways in the snow.