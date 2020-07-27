UPDATED: Beshear closes bars for two weeks, restaurants reduced to 25 percent capacity

Body

Governor Andy Beshear made it clear on Sunday that he "would not let Kentucky become" a hot spot like Arizona, Texas and Florida has been the last two weeks.

Today, he is expected to announce that bars will be closed for two weeks and restaurants will be reduced to 25 percent indoor capacity or 100 percent of their outdoor capacity as long as social distancing measures are in place according to the Kentucky Restaurant Association.

We will continue to follow this story and Beshear's press conference at 4 p.m. today and have local response in Tuesday, July 28 edition of Falmouth Outlook.

While the Kentucky Restaurant Association had tweeted the closing would take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Beshear said in the press conference that it would start tonight at midnight. He was questioned upon that by a reporter and said he would provide clarification but did not do so before the press conference ended.