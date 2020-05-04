Pendleton County residents can drive thru for Covid-19 tests

Three Rivers District Health Department announced a drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Pendleton County High School on Wednesday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“In partnership with our city and county governments, Three Rivers is utilizing every resource at our disposal to keep our communities as safe and healthy as possible. Please take advantage of this opportunity to receive a COVID-19 test at no charge,” said Public Health Director, Georgia Heise DrPH.

Christina Perkins of Three Rivers indicated that the test specimens will be collected by nurses via a nasal swab from each patient. When signing up for an appointment, it indicates the testing will be a 2-6 inches swab.

TRDHD’s drive-thru COVID-190 testing does not take place of current testing at other provider’s offices but rather lessens the burden and allows them to continue seeing other patients.

After a pilot testing for first responders on Wednesday, April 29 that was successful with 20 first responders being tested, a survey was released to the public.

According to a press release from Stephanie Schlueter of Three Rivers, 16 scheduled COVID specimen collections and four additional collections were taken at the pilot test despite having to battle wind and rain.

Judge Executive David Fields indicated that 614 people responded with 88.5 percent saying yes they would take the test and 14.5 percent saying no.

“In talking with Dr. Heise, we started the process of getting a test day organized for a May 6th date. I contacted Superintendent Joe Buerkley with Pendleton Co. Schools about the use of the high school parking lot to have the testing site, in which he was agreeable,” explained Fields.

Buerkley saw positives in the opportunity. “Pendleton County Schools is happy to continue our collaborative partnership with Three Rivers District Health Department in order to increase the testing capacity within our county.

This opportunity is available to any Pendleton County residents but by appointment only and limited to 128 time slots. To schedule an appointment, please follow the link https://www.trdhd.com/pendletoncountytesting

Appointments must be made by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5 but they seem to be filling up quickly. An email account is required to utilize this scheduling link. If you do not have an email account, please call (859) 654-6985.

Results are expected to be back within 24-48 hours.

Presently, Pendleton County has had five diagnosed and confirmed cases of the virus with the first being announced on March 30.