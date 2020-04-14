Home
Peak for Kentucky deaths from coronavirus' death still days away

April 14, 2020 - 5:51pm Falmouth1
By Keith Smith, Editor

Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington has been compiling and preparing a model to predict the peak of deaths from the coronavirus at the state level.

For half the country, that peak has occurred but for the other 25 states including Kentucky the death peak is still in their future.

It is estimated that for Kentucky, that will be in 17 days.

"This study used data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths by day from WHO websites and local and national governments; data on hospital capacity and utilization for US states; and observed COVID-19 utilization data from select locations to develop a statistical model forecasting deaths and hospital utilization against capacity by state for the US over the next 4 months." Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
 
Tennessee, Ohio and Indiana are both in the category that their peak in deaths has passed while West Virginia's is supposedly within a week.
 