Peak for Kentucky deaths from coronavirus' death still days away
April 14, 2020 - 5:51pm Falmouth1
By:
By Keith Smith, Editor
Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington has been compiling and preparing a model to predict the peak of deaths from the coronavirus at the state level.
For half the country, that peak has occurred but for the other 25 states including Kentucky the death peak is still in their future.
It is estimated that for Kentucky, that will be in 17 days.