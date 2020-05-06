Drive thru PCHS to be tested for coronavirus

Three Rivers District Health Department is hosting a drive thru testing for the coronavirus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pendleton County High School with approximately 130 people scheduled to be tested.

Brenda and William Edwards drove over from Grant County to be tested as he has underlying medical conditions and she takes care of her 95-year-old mother.

Both indicated that the test was not that bad.

Dr. Georgia Heise, DrPH indicated that they would be collected specimens and then sending them off for testing. She expects results to be back within a day or two.

Each participant is asked to turn their car off to prevent a person from hitting the gas when the swab is inserted. They also receive a packet of information on the do's and don'ts of wearing a masks, what to do depending on results of the test, what to expect after the testing, how to prevent catching and spreading the virus, a bottle of hand sanitizer and a mask.

Pendleton County has had five diagnosed, confirmed cases with all five having recovered according to Three Rivers.