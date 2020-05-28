Twelve Norse programs surpass nationwide average for Academic Progress Rate
Twelve Northern Kentucky athletic programs have achieved above-average multi-year Academic Progress Rates (APR) for the 2018-19 academic year according to numbers published by the NCAA.
"The exceptional APR numbers are a credit to our coaches for not just recruiting quality student-athletes, but developing them as students and athletes, and working hard to keep them at NKU," said Debbie Kirch, assistant athletic director for compliance and student services and senior woman administrator. "It is also a credit to our academic staff for their hard work with the student-athletes, tracking their academic progress and ensuring they succeed academically."
The APR, established in 2004, holds institutions accountable for the academic progress of its student-athletes through a team-based metric based on academic eligibility and retention for each academic term. Each student-athlete receiving athletically-related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for being academically eligible for competition. Each team's total points are divided by its possible points and multiplied by 1000 to determine its yearly APR.
Accounting for 80 percent of Northern Kentucky's total programs, 12 have achieved a multi-year APR score higher than the NCAA average of 983 and five have maintained a flawless score of 1000: baseball (991), women's basketball (990), men's cross country (993), women's cross country (1000), men's golf (1000), women's golf (993), women's soccer (995), softball (990), women's tennis (1000), men's track and field (1000), women's track and field (1000) and volleyball (989).