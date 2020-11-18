Meals available through the schools during virtual learning

Subhead

Matt Compton of Pendleton County Schools provided the following information about meals for students during the shutdown:

As the district made the shift to virtual learning, our food service department worked to ensure that there are still opportunities for children and families to have access to meal service. Currently, we are operating under the guidelines of the Summer Feeding Program, which allows anyone age 18 or younger to receive free breakfast and lunch through our schools. We will continue operating under these guidelines until further notice, regardless of our mode of instruction.

Additionally, we have modified our service to weekly meal pick-ups at each school. Families may pick-up ten meals (five breakfast and five lunch meals) each week on designated days. This allows families to reduce transportation costs, while also reducing the number of contacts within the schools and communities to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Our next meal pick-up will be on Tuesday, November 24th from 10:30 AM-12:00 PM at all four schools. Parents may call (859) 654-3325 ext. 2650 or 2651 to place their order and reduce wait times.

As of November 18th, 2020, we hope and expect to return to hybrid in-person instruction on Monday, November 30th, 2020. Should that change for any reason, we will continue providing meals as long as we are able, and will communicate any dates or changes as quickly as possible