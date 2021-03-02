Webber retires, ending 13+ years of service to Kincaid

Body

Janet Webber came to Kincaid Lake State Park as administrative assistant when Park Manager Jeff Auchter knew he needed help in the office.

Auchter joked, “I had never seen anyone count money so fast! I would have been counting, ‘One…two…’ but she flew through that money! And when I checked the accounts, she would be right nearly every time.”

Webber explained that she left her career in banking when her father needed more attention than she could give if she stayed in that field. She had worked at the bank for 30 years, but she needed flexibility. That is exactly what she got working for Auchter. “He told me if I needed to be off, I needed to be off.

“God put me where I needed to be.”

And he kept her there for 13 years and seven months.

She commended Auchter. “Jeff is the best boss there ever was.”

She also commended the staff. “They have been a great group of people to work with. Summers would be really, really busy. We had family reunions here when I was younger, and those times made me feel like I had come full circle.”

Auchter praised Webber’s work ethic as the board recognized her for her service. “She would work weekends and holidays. She was dependable and honest—a thorough worker with a kind heart that she brought into the park.

“She has been a true asset. She will be missed.”

His remarks brought out the emotion in Webber.

“I have had the best job, the best boss, the best people to work with.

“My family just got bigger.”