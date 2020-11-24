Valentine looks to help beautify Pendleton County

Body

Following a successful 30-year career that involved both civil and criminal law enforcement, Pendleton County resident Kevin Valentine is now putting his impressive resume to use as Pendleton County’s new Code Enforcement Officer.

Valentine was recently appointed to the position by the Pendleton County Fiscal Court with the objective to clean up the county. He’s excited for this new chapter of his life and the opportunity to work with local residents.

“I have dealt with all walks of life over the past 30 plus years and believe that communication is the key to success,” he said when asked to identify the number one skill that result in positive results.

The role of a code enforcement officer is to successfully implement the county’s nuisance ordinance while working with citizens to remedy potential “eye sores” or refuse to clean up certain issues that can depreciate the property value of others. When those situations arise, the officer issues a notice that allows a resident to correct the issue in a certain length of time without penalty. If the issue is not corrected in the set amount of time, a fine will be will be enforced.

“These situations can sometimes be sensitive, but that is why we believe Kevin is the right person for this position,” said Pendleton County Judge Executive David Fields. “The areas of concern around the county are growing, and we felt it was necessary to have someone whose responsibility is to work with our residents on these issues. Kevin has a long background in enforcement and, more importantly, he has the good communication skills needed to help us accomplish our goals. Getting these issues addressed will ultimately benefit all residents of our county,” Fields added.

Valentine will work a part-time schedule and for now will strictly monitor the areas outside of the city limits of Falmouth and Butler. As time moves on, that could change. He says his biggest goal will be developing good relationships with people of Pendleton County while successfully helping to beautify the place he calls home.

“I firmly believe I am here to work with our neighbors to help clean up our county. My goal will never be to punish our citizens, but rather provide a clear understanding of the code enforcement ordinance and provide assistance when possible,” Valentine added.