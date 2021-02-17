Vaccine available at Total Care Pharmacy

Body

Total Pharm Care through the Good Neighbor Pharmacy announced they will be offering the vaccine at no cost each Saturday at their Falmouth location on Shelby Street.

For the next four weeks, they will have 100 shots each Saturday from 1-4 p.m. or as long as needed each day. After that time, they will get 200 doses per week with 100 serving as the second dosage and a 100 first dosage vaccines.

The first 100 on Saturday, February 13 were quickly taken. Those interested can call 859-654-3232. They, too, are available for Phase 1A and Phase 1B individuals.