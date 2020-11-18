Body

Remember those childhood memories of bundling up in the car and driving around to see Christmas lights? This year, more than ever, we need a little holiday cheer. Pendleton County Tourism is excited to sponsor Shine On, Pendleton County, the area’s first holiday lights contest! Could you be the next Clark Griswold?

A driving map will be available of the biggest and brightest displays encouraging families to hop in the station wagon and tour our beautiful county. Votes will be tallied for favorite displays in each of these categories: 1. Single Residence/Single Family; 2. Multiple Residences/Multiple Family (like a city block); and 3. Businesses.

To enter the contest, please email pctourismcouncil@gmail.com your address and category choice so your location can be included in the map. The signup deadline is Nov. 20th. Please have light displays fully completed by Dec 4th. The map will be published on the Pendleton County Tourism Facebook page, and information for online judging will be posted there. Judging will take place beginning Dec 5 through Dec 20.