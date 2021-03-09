Sheriff’s office recovers stolen truck and other items

Body

Pendleton County Sheriff’c Office assisted Boone County Sheriff’s Office in administering a search warrant at the residence of Adam Hardin on Thursday, March 4, in the afternoon.

Boone County had received a tip of stolen property located on the property. They flew a drone over the property and identified a fifth wheel camper and small trailer that was stolen out of Boone County.

According to Pendleton County Chief Deputy Marty Hart, Hardin had fled the property when he saw the contingent of law enforcement located outside of his residence. They attempted to locate him but were unable.

Some of the barns on the property were owned by Hardin’s uncle and were not covered by the search warrant. Hart was able to secure verbal consent to search the barns.

They had located a stolen truck out of Grant County about a year ago, but the engine was missing. It was located in one of the barns.

Pendleton County impounded the truck and has been in contact with the owner of the truck.

The next day, Hart said he received a phone call from Hardin who told him he let his friend “Buck” store the truck on his property but denied knowing it was stolen.

There were also a little bit of illegal drugs on the property and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who has information on the stolen property and truck can contact Pendleton County Sheriff Office at 859-654-4511 or after hours via Pendleton County Dispatch at 859-654-3300.