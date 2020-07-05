Relaxing hike along the Licking River in Falmouth is going to get even better

Body

Falmouth’s South Fork Trail was originally built as a means for the teachers of Southern Elementary to provide an outdoor learning experience for their students. There is an area in the first quarter mile of the trail that reflects this purpose. In a clearing, several benches are arranged in rows, certainly enough room for a class of small children to sit, and space in front of these benches where it is easy to imagine a teacher presiding over an outdoor lesson. The trail originally began right at the school, and meandered through the woods and came out behind a storage barn on the county fair grounds. It was not a long trail, but it served its purpose.

In 1997, the waters of the Licking devastated the town, and the trail was not immune to the havoc the flood wreaked. “It was pretty much train wrecked,” Says Barth Johnson, who is responsible for the creation of the trail. But Johnson and others pulled together and brought the trail back to life, and in 1999 it was extended all the way to the dam, making the trail a mile one way. Now, even bigger things are happening on the South Fork Trail.

Pendleton County was awarded a grant for the trail’s improvement, and the project is currently underway. At the time of writing, concrete is being poured in sections of the trail to make it more accessible to those with mobility issues. There is brand new gravel at the trailhead by Southern. A viewing platform has been built, offering a place for people to sit and soak up a gorgeous river view. The area by the dam has been paved and a picnic table has been placed there. And by the time the project is done, the trail will be extended beyond the dam past the back side of Wyatt’s Supermarket. Mr. Johnson expects the project to be completed in a month’s time if there are no weather related delays.

These improvements are great news, especially since this is already a fantastic trail. This is currently a two mile out and back trail.

The first section of it snakes through the forest and down to the river’s edge. Once the trail reaches the banks of the South Fork, it follows them closely. There are spectacular river views all along the trail. The shade provided by towering maples, sycamores, and elms combined with the cool river breeze makes this trail inviting even on a hot day. There is little elevation change, making this trail a great choice for those in less than peak physical condition. You can pack your pole and tackle for some fishing at the end of the trail, or bring some lunch along for a riverside picnic before turning around and heading back to the trailhead.

The South Fork Trail is a delightful trail that showcases some of Pendleton County’s extraordinary natural beauty. The trail’s relative ease makes it a great choice for people of all ages and fitness levels, and the improvements currently being made will make it accessible to people of all abilities.