Pendleton County responds in droves to help flooding victims in Beattyville

Pendleton Countians continue to respond in kind to the aid they received almost 25 years ago. This time, it was to Beattyville, KY in Lee County that had been ravaged by flood waters.

“We are deeply grateful for the these donations from Pendleton County,” said Lee County Judge Executive Chuck Caudill. “It goes to show that even though we are separated by miles, we are still neighbors during times of disaster.”

Pendleton County Emergency Management had been collecting needed supplies both for cleanup and pets during the past week at the dispatch center.

Thousands of pounds were donated and transported to Lee County over the weekend.

“We delivered a significant amount of donations. They will be distributed to those in need in Lee County and other surrounding counties,” said Pendleton County Emergency Management Director Mike Moore. “People’s generosity and care for others made this happen. On behalf of the flood victims, thank you so much for your outpouring of support.”

The Gathering Wing continued their support of communities by donating a huge amount of food for those affected by flooding in Lee County.