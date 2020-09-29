Pendleton County has one of lowest unemployment rates in the region, state

Body

The Kentucky Center for Statistics released the unemployment rates for August 2020 and Pendleton County had the lowest rate in the Northern Kentucky region at 5.6 percent.

There are 6,416 employed residents with 380 receiving unemployment benefits.

The unemployment rate in the Northern Kentucky region is 6.6 percent.

Other counties’ percenteages are: Boone 6.3; Campbell 6.6; Carroll 7.4; Gallatin 6.7; Grant 7.7; Kenton 6.8; Owen 7.2.

Other surrounding counties unemployment percentage rates are: Bracken 6.4; Robertson 6.3; Harrison 6.0; Nicholas 7.1; Mason 8.7.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 5 percent.

It was followed by Carlisle and Cumberland counties, 5.2 percent each; Washington County, 5.4 percent; Henry, Spencer and Todd counties, 5.5 percent each; and Green, Pendleton and Shelby counties, 5.6 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 18.1 percent. It was followed by Harlan County, 16.1 percent; Martin County, 13.7 percent; Letcher County, 13.3 percent; Leslie County, 12.5 percent; Breathitt County, 12.4 percent; Floyd and Perry counties, 11.5 percent; Knott County, 11.1 percent; and Johnson County, 10.8 percent each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings.

Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 7.5 percent for August 2020, and 8.5 percent for the nation.