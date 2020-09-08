Outlook welcomes candidates to write a meet your candidate letter

Body

As November 3 and the General Election grows nearer, Falmouth Outlook will devote space and time to better inform readers on candidates and issues that they will be deciding.

To start the process, the Outlook staff invites each candidate to write a 200-word maximum “Meet Your Candidate” letter to the editor. They will be published in the September 15 and 22 editions.

This includes candidates for both Butler and Falmouth City Council, Kentucky 78th District House of Representatives, U. S. House of Representatives, and U. S. Senate seat.

While many just focus on the candidates of the two major parties, we encourage all candidates from any party to submit a letter and let the Pendleton County voters know who you are.

“We are committed to doing our best to have the Falmouth Outlook readers as fully informed of their choices as we can possibly do,” said Editor Keith Smith. “At that point, it is then in the hands of the voters to make the decision they feel is the best.”

The letters should be sent to news@falmouthoutlook.com with a due date of Sunday, September 13. Candidates should also submit a photo with the letter for usage throughout the campaign season.

Candidates may have two letters to editor in support of their candidacy submitted for publication. Those letters will run in October on a first-come-first run basis and as space allows. The letters are limited to 400 words maximum.

Candidates will also be receiving an email with information on the program we plan to run starting with the September 29 issue. If you have not reached out or been contacted by the Outlook staff to provide an email, please call 859-654-3332 or news@falmouthoutlook.com.

Falmouth Outlook reserves its First Amendment right to accept, reject, or edit content.