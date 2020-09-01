This one was for Papaw

Body

David Chaplin has been a familiar face around the Pendleton County showing circuit for decades, and he was able to take in one last Pendleton County Youth Fair this summer before succumbing to an extended illness. For his granddaughter, Elli Ramey, it was relief that he did, even if it was live on Facebook.

“I was so scared he wouldn’t get to watch me show one last time due to all the shows being canceled,” she said about her papaw whom she credits as her biggest motivator this year.

Her showing at the county fair sent her to the Kentucky State Fair where over the weekend she claimed the Grand Champion Charolais Market Steer and qualified for the Champion Drive. There, she finished fourth Overall Market 4H/FFA Animal.

“Showing steers is definitely a lot of work, especially if you want to do good,” said Ramey who wakes up at 5:30 a.m. to rinse, work hair, blow dry and feed her steer. She then repeats it at 11:30 that night. “To be able to show steers, you have to like all the work, for sure. I live for this.”

It’s a love that she credits to her papaw.

“Like Papaw always said, hard work does pay off. I know he’s looking down smiling.