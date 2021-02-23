Ice and snow blankets county

Body

Multiple nights of winter weather gave Pendleton County its largest snowfall in several years. It fell on top of a sheet of ice from a previous storm, creating even more havoc and troubles in clearing roads and sidewalks.

Both county and state road crews worked feverishly throughout the two weeks to clear county and state roads. City of Falmouth workers continued to have the city operating while finding time to clean city streets and sidewalks.

The region did dodge a bullet as the 10-17 inches forecast for Monday-Tuesday, February 15-16 did not come to fruition but did drop 4-6 inches on the county.

“The Pendleton County Road Deptartment employees have done a magnificent job in dealing with snow removal these last couple of weeks. Long hours spent keeping ahead of the snow and ice has been their main goal and they accomplished it really well,” said Judge Executive David Fields. “At times they were doing split shifts so that work on the roads was constant in keeping the depth and ice down on the roadways so that it could be better managed once the snow had stopped. Very proud and I commend them on a job well done.”