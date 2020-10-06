“The Headless Horseman Gallops Into Town”

Body

The “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” gallops into Falmouth this weekend. The legendary tale, appropriate for retelling by Kincaid Regional Theatre on a crisp fall evening, will be presented by Stonewood Gardens outside at their gazebo grove at 208 Memory Drive, Falmouth, KY on October 9, 10, and 17 at 7pm.

While many live events have been shuttered since the onset of COVID-19, including all of Kincaid Regional Theatre’s previously announced productions for 2020, the non-profit’s Board of Directors and creative team members have adapted with smaller scale, socially distanced, outdoor productions. So far, this includes a previous presentation of a spin on the classic “Robin Hood” this past August and moving forward with “Sleepy Hollow” coming this weekend and next.

Performance dates are October 9, 10, and 17 at 7pm. In the event of rain on October 9 and 10, a back-up rain date is planned on October 16 at 7pm. The team behind the production understands the difficult situation felt by many across the community during this difficult time. Because of that, there is no charge for admission; KRT, however, does ask patrons to “pay what you can” and will provide a donation box for this purpose at the entrance to the grove.

With public health in mind, patrons are also encouraged to bring their own chair or picnic blanket, remember to social distance of at least six feet (stick with the party you arrived with), and to wear a mask when walking through the grove is necessary. The performance will be presented in one act, with no intermission, and lasts just over one hour in length. Concessions will not be sold, but patrons are welcome to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic drinks.

Adapted from Washington Irving’s short story, audiences can expect a spooky show alive with hilarious action and fun, along with a little fright along the way.

It begins when Ichabod Crane, a lightly goofy schoolmaster, comes to the farming community of Sleepy Hollow with all his worldly possessions. He’s looking for a good life and a wealthy wife who will supply it. Once he sets eyes on the local beauty, Katrina Van Tassel, he’s sure his dream will come true. Unhappily for Ichabod, Katrina has a boyfriend, who’s extremely jealous... the boisterous Brom Bones. To complicate matters, the graveyard is haunted by a small army of restless spirits, including the most famous phantom of all, the Headless Horseman. At a party, Ichabod proposes marriage to Katrina, but is booted out by Brom and forced to make his way home through a terrible storm. In the dark, there’s something shadowy and towering intent on taking Ichabod’s life — the Headless Horseman! Poor Ichabod has to outrun the galloping phantom! Does he? No one knows for sure because the schoolmaster is never seen again.

While performing outside presents challenges, the team behind Sleepy Hollow is excited by the opportunity, even comparing the situation to those conditions of early America when the “legend” itself takes place. Without electricity and colorful stage lights, without microphones and major sound effects, the storytellers of that time relied on character and a strong sense of storytelling to give early Americans thrilling entertainment. The cast is excited to do the same for modern audiences in Falmouth. With the performance taking place outside, it also gives the chance to bring another story element involving the Headless Horseman to life that would not be possible in a traditional, indoor theatre. Without giving too much away, audiences can expect a towering, “horse of different color” in this production. Look for further updates on “Kincaid Regional Theatre” Facebook page. “When the Headless Horseman rides, you’ll surely die of fright!”