Garth Brooks reschedules his concert at Paul Brown Stadium

Body

Garth Brooks has rescheduled his upcoming stadium concert at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.



The concert was scheduled for June 27th, the new date will now be May 1st, 2021. All tickets will be honored.



During the on sale he sold 65,000 tickets in less than one hour. It was the most people to ever show up for a ticket on sale. He then set the all time record for entertainment in Cincinnati, Ohio in 75 minutes with a sell out of 70,000 seats. This will be Garth's first time playing at Paul Brown Stadium and the only Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia date on The Stadium Tour.







About Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is the 7-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, a first for any artist. He is also the first and only artist in history to receive eight Diamond Awards for the now eight albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 156 million album sales. In March, Garth received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The event aired on PBS. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.



In April, CBS aired Garth & Trisha Live! during prime time. The concert was live from their home recording studio, Studio G. They took song requests from fans live through Facebook. In November of 2019, A&E aired "Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On," over two consecutive nights. Part of their esteemed 'Biography' franchise, the documentary offered an intimate look at Garth's life as a musician and father over his entire career.



In January, Billboard announced that Garth Brooks was the first artist to make it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and now 20s. Garth debuted "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)" in 1989. Now, with "Dive Bar," a duet he sang with Blake Shelton, he makes his appearance on the list in 2020. The single inspired a DIVE BAR tour to dive bars in country music capitals around the country which will continue its run of stops through 2022.



Last year, Garth went vinyl with his meticulously-curated vinyl package, LEGACY. This career-defining collection includes No Fences, The Chase, In Pieces, Fresh Horses and Triple Live, plus CDs with bonus tracks for a total of 7 vinyl albums and 7 CDs in each edition.



In March 2019, Garth launched The Stadium Tour, which has broken stadium attendance records at every stop on the tour so far. Pollstar announced at the end of last year that The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour was the best selling country music tour of 2019. In 2017, Garth finished the three-and-a-half-year long Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. The tour sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.



Garth also has Inside Studio G, a weekly Facebook Live series. It airs every Monday on Garth's Facebook page at 7:00 PM EST.



You can follow him at:

https://www.facebook.com/GarthBrooks

https://twitter.com/garthbrooks

http://instagram.com/garthbrooks



For more information please visit www.garthbrooks.com