Falmouth City Council receives audit results

Falmouth City Council met in special session on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. This session was held after the regular session that was to be held on February 16 was canceled due to a Level 2 Travel Emergency. Councilperson Sebastian Ernst was not present at the special meeting.

Paul Maddox of Maddox and Associates CPAs, Inc., met with Falmouth City Council to present the results of the most recent audit that was carried out by his company. This audit, according to his summary, found “No material weaknesses in internal control” and “no significant deficiencies in internal control.” He also reported “no instances of noncompliance with laws, regulations, contracts, or grant agreements” as of the end of the fiscal year 2019-2020. Maddox commended the city hall for its transparency during the Stephanie Schlueter, Three Rivers Community Health Strategist for Pendleton County, reported that her department collected community health data over a year ago, and thanks to that information, they have three priority focus action areas—mental health, physical health, and access to services. The next goal for her Community Wellness Coalition is to form workgroups to help bring services to the county that will address needs within these three areas.

Council heard the first reading of an ordinance that amends the local limits of discharge of pollutants, heavy chemicals and metals, to the system in order and meet new state regulations regarding those pollutants.

Councilperson Luke Price reported that two different local companies are working on the new base plates for the lights on the US 27 bridge that leads into town from the north. The lights themselves will be of the acorn design, similar to those on the State Route 22 bridge that leads into downtown from the east.

The first set of streetlights have been ordered. These will replace the current lights with more efficient LED lights. The lights across the city will be replaced in phases.

In old business, Council discussed Eastern Pendleton County Water District’s request for city sewer services for a local subdivision. The discussion centered on rates only as that is the only thing that the water district has stated it needs from the city.

Mayor Ron Stinson heard updates regarding the ordinance that will determine how and when the fire chief and the assistant fire chief will be appointed.

In new business, Council formed committees to review options for blighted properties and to review City street parking regulations. Councilpersons Amy Hurst and Craig Owen were appointed from Council to sit on the committee for blighted properties, and Sebastian Ernst was suggested due to his interest in the topic. Councilpersons Darryl Ammerman, Luke Price, and Joyce Carson volunteered to be on the committee concerning City parking regulations.

In other business, City Clerk Ramona Williams reported that a down-payment had been made to AE Doors for the replacement doors for City Hall. She also reported the front door that Jason Decker is to order has been delayed three times by COVID-related concerns.

Mayor Stinson invited Council to join Trinity Baptist Church in cleaning 11 places around the city. The cleanup will happen on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. Helpers will meet in Trinity’s parking lot.

The next caucus of the Falmouth City Council will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Falmouth City Hall. The public is invited to attend.