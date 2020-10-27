Covid numbers “frightening” as Halloween approaches

Body

This is the time of ghouls and goblins, witches and ghosts, ringing doorbells and scaring homeowners out of candy bars.

But as the weather turns colder and people stay inside more, the real scare is coming from Covid-19 case numbers that are on the rise.

On Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky unfortunately has set a new record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a week since the pandemic began, with 9,335 positive cases this week.

The previous highest week of COVID-19 cases was Oct. 5-11, when the commonwealth reported 7,675 new cases. Today also marks the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Sunday, with 1,462 cases.

“Since March 6, Kentuckians have been fighting COVID-19, yet we are facing the highest number of cases ever reported on a Sunday, and the highest week of new cases. We must do better,” Gov. Beshear said. “We all know the steps we need to take to stop the spread of this virus – wear a facial covering, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and limit gatherings and travel – let’s all do these simple things to protect each other.”

As of the last report, 50 of Kentucky’s 120 counties were listed in the red category which is 25 active cases per 100,000 population. Another 57 counties were designated as Accelerating with 10-25 cases per 100,000 population.

Three Rivers Health Department indicated last week that there are 19 active cases in Pendleton County.

Three Rivers District Health Department continues to provide COVID 19 testing at all of our health centers every Monday and Wednesday from 9-11 am by appointment.

Dr. Georgia Heise, Director of Three Rivers said, “Recent surges are attributed to ‘Covid fatigue.’ Everyone is tired and want to get back to their ‘regular” life.’”

Beshear indicated that he will be issuing new guidelines on Monday for those counties that are in the red zone and the positivity rate is between 5-6 percent.

“This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’ve got to do better, and on Monday we’ll be talking about new recommendations to counties that are in the red. We’ve got to tamp down these cases. The more cases, the more people that end up in the hospital and the more people die.”

As of Monday morning, Three Rivers told Falmouth Outlook that our everage is 13 cases, placing the county in the orange category.. Gov. Beshear is offering new guidelines for the counties in red zone on Monday. They were not available at press time, if the county goes red, updates will be available at www.falmouthoutlook.com.

While the case numbers are rising at concerning rates, there were three more deaths reported on Sunday, down from the eight on Saturday. Only a single case of hospitalizations were reported on Sunday with 841 individuals in the hospital as a result of the virus.

The new Pendleton County cases show the wide realm of individuals who are testing positive. A 72-year-old female to a 16-year-old female are presently dealing with Covid.

“Wear a mask. It saves lives. I’ve now tested negative four straight times after sitting in the passenger seat next to someone driving who was infectious with COVID,” said Gov. Beshear. “I was wearing a mask. He was wearing a mask. That shows you that it works.”

In response to questions from Falmouth Outlook, Christina Perkins of Three Rivers said about masks, “Disposable masks as blue/white should be used once and disposed of.”

Dr. Heise advised that masks should have at least two layers of material and cloth masks should be washed after every wearing.

The CDC website gives advice on how to wash masks.

Include your mask with your regular laundry

Use regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth used to make the mask

Use the highest heat setting and leave in the dryer until completely dry.

Masks should have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric, completely cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides of your face and doesn’t have gaps.