County to help fund fire department

The Pendleton County Fiscal Court took steps to financially support the Falmouth Fire Department on a more concrete method of financing at their Tuesday, September 22 regular meeting.

In the past, Falmouth Fire Department would bill the court per run that was made in the county.

According to Falmouth Mayor Ron Stinson, there analysis of the fire department’s finances and runs indicated that 67 percent of the runs made are in the county.

Conversely, 67 percent of the funding is coming from the city of Falmouth.

“Obvious there is a disparity,” said Stinson who indicated they wanted to work with the county on funding of the city’s fire department.

After several weeks of proposals and counter proposals, the court passed a funding of $80,000 per year that the fire department could count on receiving from the county.

In the past few years, the most that the fire department had charged the county was $69,000.

In addition, there is another $20,000 that the court will consider investing in capital needs of the fire department.

“The city will still need to finalize on their end. (Fire Chief) David Marquardt can ask (for the $20,000) to go toward the purchase of the truck. If it happens to be different, then he will need to come back (to the court).”

Marquardt had told the court at the September 15 caucus meeting that there looking at purchasing a 2008 pumper with commercial cab from the Kenton County Fire Department. It has only 8,500 miles and when they take ownership, it will be ready to go fight a fire at that point, according to him.

The truck is to cost $100,000 but also has another $20,000 in equipment, hoses, nozzles, cords, etc.

Marquardt indicated it has a 500 feet supply line, blitz nozzle that is portable and generally costs $4,000 and four airpacks that cost $5,500 each.

He also told the court he is setting up a rotation to replace five sets of gear on an annual basis.

Magistrate Rick Mineer who has served on the fire department said, “That’s a smart way to do it.”

In other court action, Commercial Cleaning Services owned by Scott Heringer and a Pendleton County business was awarded the contract for janitorial services at the Judicial Center.

It was $33,300 for daily services, $1,693 for semi-annual services and $4,007 for annual services.

The contract had been had by Scioto who also submitted a bid to continue providing services.

The court approved a resolution towards flex funds for roads. The money will be spent on two roads in District 4, Milford Road and New Zion.

The court approved expenditure of $4,900 for a replacement light pole at the athletic park.