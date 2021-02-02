Cold temperatures lead to death of Falmouth resident

Body

Mary Catherine Teegarden was found lying outside of her home on Saturday morning just before 10 a.m. by someone who had came to the house to check on her.

According to Falmouth Officer Travis Hinkle who responded to the call, “When I arrived, I quickly checked her vital signs. She was not breathing and did not have a pulse. It appeared as if she’d been there for some time.”

Coroner Jonathon Peoples estimated that she had been there for four hours.

According to Hinkle, Teegarden had last been seen by her son at approximately 4 a.m. when he left the house.

EMS responded and pronounced Teegarden deceased. Peoples transferred her to Peoples Funeral Home.

Longtime neighbor Carol Ann Delaney said, “Mary Catherine and I always had a good time sitting out in the yard talking. If a bat ever got in my house, she would come over and get it. She was a great neighbor and friend.”

Hinkle added, “The coroner and I both agree that it appears that she came outside sometime in the early morning hours and fell on the ice and remained there until she was found. There is no evidence of foul play.”