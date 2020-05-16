City of Falmouth honors U.S. Veterans with banners

Thanks to the efforts of Falmouth City Clerk Ramona Williams, Operation Honor Banner’s Joe Montgomery, and many Pendleton County families, Shelby and Main Streets are lined with banners honoring the county’s veterans. The banners were hung Tuesday, May 12, by city employees. They honor both current veterans and memorialize veterans who have passed.

"I am thrilled beyond belief that the county offered this program to honor veterans. Jim was very proud of his service during the Berlin Crisis and was a very patriotic man. For me to honor him by purchasing this banner is a balm to my grieving heart. He would be so emotional and proud to see it, as am I. The banners and flags displayed today are awesome. Thanks to the county and the company that made the banners, downtown looks pretty great right now," said Teresa Monday, widow of James Aaron Monday.

The banners will remain hanging through the patriotic holidays of summer.

Operation Honor will soon be offering banners for those that are interested. Look in Falmouth Outlook for that announcement.