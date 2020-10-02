$75,000 winning lottery ticket in Falmouth

Body

A Falmouth woman was skeptical after scratching off a $75,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket and revealing the game’s $75,000 top prize. “I was kind of stunned,” she said.

She had stopped at Bluegrass Discount Tobacco with the intent to play the lottery. She told lottery officials she chose the $75,000 Extreme Cash ticket because of the way it looked. “The shiny color caught my eye,” she said. She took the ticket home where she scratched it off. She first scratched off the winning numbers and then began to scratch her numbers off when she matched the number 33 in the first row. She went on the scratch off the prize amount located directly below, revealing the $75,000 prize.

“I ran out of my house and went to my sons to show him the ticket. I said, do you see what I see?” she asked. He looked at it and playing around said, “naw, I don’t think it’s a winner. I’ll take that and throw it away for you.”

She still wasn’t completely convinced she won so she decided to then take the ticket back to the store to have it checked. “I scanned it and sure enough, it said what I thought it was,” she said.

“I was still so skeptical. It wasn’t until I got the check in hand that I believed it was real,” she told lottery officials.

She mentioned that her husband was looking to retire in four years and so they would use the winnings to replace his truck for newer one.

The Bluegrass Discount Tobacco will receive a bonus of $750 for selling the winning ticket.