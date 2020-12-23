2020 Shine on Pendleton County Winners

Body

Pendleton County Tourism Council held a county-wide Christmas lights contest and the winning entries decorate this page. We hope in these trying times, it flames the Christmas spirit inside our readers.

There were over 40 entries for the competition and many people were able to enjoy these great displays as they drove throughout the county.

They hope to have the competition as an annual event for the county and are already excited about next year.

If you have not had a chance to visit them, take a drive over the holidays and see the spirit of Christmas throughout Pendleton County.

For an updated listing, visit https://pendletoncountytourism.com/.

Simply Gifted owned by Jessie Beckett and located at 226 W Shelby Street in Falmouth won the Business category.

Kirsch Family Lights on Jacobs Road and Hwy 10 in Butler was named the Multi-Family Winners.

The Zappa family won the single family residence as Al and James Zappa put together a jubiliant display on Knoxville Gardnersville Rd.

The Free Little Library at 405 Robbins Avenue in Falmouth won for the Small Scale Display.