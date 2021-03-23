NCAA schedule means change in bracket challenge

Body

Tuesday night play-in games and a noon kickoff to the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament became the latest victim to the virus. Considering 2020 saw the cancellation of the entire tournament and resulting no Falmouth Outlook Bracket Challenge, any collegiate basketball schedule is welcome news for the the multitude battling March Madness.

The results reported this week will reflect the games played in the first round on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 as well as the games contested on Sunday, March 21. It will not include the games scheduled to be played on Monday, March 22.

A summary of the projected winners usually starts with how many readers chose Kentucky to win it all. Of course, not this year but choices are not without a UK connection. Florida State coached by long-time assistant Leonard Hamilton who was on the bench when the Wildcats won it all in 1978 was chosen by three voters.

Gonzaga was the overwhelming choice as the favorite for the tournament. Twenty-two chose the Zags to finally hoist the crown for Coach Mark Few.

Two unfortunate individuals quickly saw their brackets not just busted but exploded and the remaining pieces stomped on by the Buckeyes. Teresa Dawn Rarrieck and Rita Sharp chose Ohio State only to see them lose their opening round game.

They were not the only readers to show love for the Big 10. Illinois was the second most popular choice with six selections. Michigan was the choice by two members of the Redden family and three individuals went the Iowa way.

Five brackets have Baylor being crowned as the champion while fellow Texas school, Houston, was chosen by Jeff Wright.

SEC was represented in the champion choice with Robin Mayes choosing LSU and Raye Ann Heilman and Tommy Milner going with the three-point bombers from Alabama.

The bluebloods of college basketball mostly did not even make the tournament but Kansas is one team that did. Christina Miller is going with the tradition of the second most winningest program in mens collegiate basketball history to take it all.

It is solace to UK fans that reports indicate that even if Miller is right with her Jayhawks choice, the six wins will not let them pass the Wildcats for the #1 mantle.

While the tournament start being pushed back does not allow us to have the complete results of both the first and second rounds to report before our deadline.

After the first round (Friday and Saturday games and Sunday’s games) here is the leaders.

Rebecca Milner and Teresa Dawn Rarrieck lead the pack with 165 points. Milner has Gonzaga to win it all and becomes the leader of the bracket challenge as Rarrieck has Ohio State.

Barth Johnson stands alone in third place with 155 points and Florida State as champs.

Three people stand tied at 150 points, Traci Flick, Kelly Dennie and Josie Arkenau. Flick has Gonzaga as champs, Dennie went with Florida State and Arkenau chose the Bears of Baylor.

The rest of the rankings are:

Jennifer Marie Redden 145 Michigan.

Rita Sharp 145 Ohio State.

Anna E. Redden 145 Baylor.

Kenna Knight 140 Gonzaga.

Zach James 140 Illinois.

Jimmy Gregg 140 Illinois.

Kim Dennie 140 Baylor.

Garrett White 135 Gonzaga.

Brady Laytart 135 Gonzaga.

Christina Miller 135 Kansas.

Raye Ann Heilman Alabama.

Caleb Sydnor 135 Gonzaga.

Margie Frisch 135 Gonzaga.

Billy Steele 135 Florida State.

Paula Smith 135 Gonzaga.

Bonnie Jean Kirsch 130 Gonzaga.

Kenneth Kirsch 130 Gonzaga.

Mildred Wright 130 Iowa.

Andrew James Reden 130 Baylor.

Hayden Pugh 130 Gonzaga.

Allison Marie Redden 130 Illinois.

Brad Milner 130 Gonzaga.

Gary W. Haigis 130 Gonzaga.

James Randy Wright 125 Gonzaga.

Jane A. Wright 125 Gonzaga.

Tyler Redden 125 Gonzaga.

Beverly Milner 125 Gonzaga.

Jack Cady 125 Illinois.

Eddie Rarrieck 125 Illinois.

Shawn Redden 125 Michigan.

Jim Sharp 125 Gonzaga.

Donnie R. Doyle 125 Gonzaga.

Janet Bruin 120 Gonzaga.

Luke Gregg 120 Iowa.

Bryan Arkenau 120 Iowa.

Shelby Stephens 115 Gonzaga.

Tommy Miller 115 Alabama.

Robin Mayes 115 LSU.

Steven Clifford 110 Gonzaga.

Mark Alan Redden 110 Baylor.

Bryce Laytart 100 Illinois.

Jeff Wright 95 Houston.