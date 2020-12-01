Allen aided by strong support system

Body

The nearly two-year road back to the basketball court for Kentucky redshirt freshman Dontaie Allen would have been a much bumpier path if not for the strong family presence that has been there for him throughout his life.

Following the torn ACL that brought his record-breaking high school playing career to an abrupt end in December of 2018, it was known that the talented local star would ultimately end up in Lexington as a member of the Kentucky Wildcats, but many questions arose as to how easy of a transition that would be given his injury and where he would fit into Head Coach John Calipari’s grand scheme.

During his recovery, Allen was forced to watch from the sidelines as his fellow freshmen teammates made their collegiate debuts and experienced the glitz and glamour that comes with playing for the most beloved team in the Commonwealth. As the season moved along and it became apparent that Allen would be held out as a medical redshirt, new questions were raised as to how he would fit in with another crop of talented players for his second year in the program. But despite the uncertainty that surrounded his eventual debut, one thing accompanied him step-for -step during the long process...his family.

A two-year layoff between real game action would certainly test any young athlete as he or she eagerly awaits the return to doing what they love to do, and according to Allen’s father, Tony Thomas, it was his mental toughness that helped get him through the long road back.

“Mentally, he is unbelievably strong. We tell him everyone has their own path and he understands that. He stayed focused and took everything one day at a time. He has all the right tools at the University of Kentucky to get back to what he was and better! His body has already started to change and take shape into a strong player.

The road to recovery was rough and we did our best to be his daily support. A consistent family support system, a program like UK, his determination and positive mindset was keys in his road to recovery,” Thomas said.

Also ever-present in providing advice and support is Allen’s mother, April, as well as her brothers (Dontaie’s uncles). April says daily Facetime calls were part of the norm as he became acclimated in his new surroundings, and although he had to deal with some adversity on his own, he never stopped seeking her perspective during his rehab. “He has always wanted my opinion. That kind of support has always been easy. As a mom, the recovery was hard to watch. He had to walk when all he wanted to do was run. He takes any advice and uses it to help make him better. That mindset rolled over into the recovery process. He did what he needed to do to overcome the worst day of his life,” she said.

When Allen checked in during the first half of the season opener versus Morehead State, that unwavering support system was present inside Rupp Arena as April watched her first-born son grab an offensive rebound and minutes later sink a three-pointer for his first official basket in 23 months.

“Seeing him take the court for first time as a Kentucky Wildcat was unbelievable! And to see him score his first point was like Christmas Day! We are very excited, proud, and blessed for his journey thus far,” April explained.

With the road back from injury now behind Dontaie Allen, the path to success is now the new destination. Whenever or however he gets there, it’s guaranteed that he won’t be traveling alone.