PCHS named one of the Best High School in Kentucky

Body

It has been a year of unprecedented times and struggles for school districts. With COVID-19 rearing its ugly head and sending school districts to virtual learning with only a weekend to prepare then the unknown throughout the summer of whether they would start back as in-person or virtual to the off again, on again of first semester, Pendleton County High School has risen to the top to be honored as a top high school in Kentucky in the US News and World Report rankings.

“Since I was hired here 24 years ago, Pendleton High School has always had great teachers. They advocate for student learning and strive to achieve greatness with every student every day. No matter where I’ve traveled or attended trainings, I’ve always proudly known that PHS is one of the best schools in the state. It is affirming, especially during these trying times, to receive outside recognition for the hard work teachers put in every day. I especially congratulate all our teachers who dedicate so much of their energies to the students of Pendleton County High School. They are very deserving of this recognition,” said PCHS Principal Tony Dietrich.

More than 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college. The data collected from state agencies, was primarily from the 2017-2018 academic year and was used to assign an overall score based on the following indicators: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

Gena Lea who teaches math at PCHS said, “Our students and teachers feel honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report by receiving the Best High Schools in Kentucky Award. PCHS teachers work diligently to prepare students for their future. While at PCHS, our students are encouraged to explore all college and career possibilities. Our teachers and students have always known that PCHS is a great place to work and learn, but it is extremely exciting to have our work recognized by U.S. News & World Report.”

Superintendent Joe Buerkley recognized PCHS for the honor at the latest Board of Education meeting.

He told Falmouth Outlook, “As the superintendent, I am well aware of the positive things occurring at PCHS, but it is rewarding to see the efforts of the students and staff being recognized by others. I am proud of their current accomplishments.”