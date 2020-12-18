Winter holiday guidance still in place for Kentucky.

Body

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, highlighted the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s (KDPH) winter holiday guidance, which includes:

Limit the size of gatherings to two households and no more than eight people;

Wear a face covering properly, sanitize hands often and stay six feet apart from other people;

Do not host or participate in any in-person gatherings if you or anyone in your household, or if any of the invited attendees: Have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and not met the criteria for when it is safe to be around others; have symptoms of COVID-19; are waiting for COVID-19 viral test results; may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days; or are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19;

Keep gatherings outdoors or in well-ventilated spaces as much as possible.

To see all of KDPH’s winter holiday guidance, click here: full guidance, one-pager, single slide.

“Let’s not do Christmas in a way that would dishonor loving our neighbors as ourselves,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.