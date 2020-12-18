Winter holiday guidance still in place for Kentucky.

  • Governor Andy Beshear
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, highlighted the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s (KDPH) winter holiday guidance, which includes:

To see all of KDPH’s winter holiday guidance, click here: full guidance, one-pager, single slide. 

“Let’s not do Christmas in a way that would dishonor loving our neighbors as ourselves,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.