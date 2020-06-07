Make sure to sign on both envelopes for your absentee ballots

Body

Absentee ballots starting arriving with voting starting on Monday, June 8 and according to individuals in Rita Spencer's office, at least four ballots have been disqualified because they did not have a signature both on the manilla envelope holding the ballot but ALSO there is a required signature above the return address on the mailing envelope.

Voters need to make sure they sign in both places signified by a red X. Members of the county board of elections indicated they would make the red X's bigger and bolder on absentee ballots mailed out from this point forward.

With over 1,000 absentee ballots, and increasing, requested in Pendleton County, many have already cast their ballot for the Democrat or Republican of their choice.

Voters can go to govoteky.com and use the portal to request an absentee ballot.

“We’ve had over 300 requests from the portal and it is working great,” said Rita Spencer County Clerk.

An individual’s ballot MUST be postmarked by Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Absentee in-person voting by appointment only in the Pendleton County Clerk’s office will be held from June 8 to June 22.

There will be limited voting in the Pendleton County Clerk’s office on Tuesday, June 23 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is only one machine, so there is very limited space and time to vote.

Absentee ballot voting is the encouraged method of voting.

“Things to consider: if you utilize in-person voting by appointment or election day, please be aware of social distancing and take precautions (masks, gloves, etc.), and have your driver’s license out to present to the clerk. They can only handle so many people in one day, so please, you are encouraged to vote by mail,” said Spencer.

The Democrat and Republican parties will be deciding on candidates to represent their parties for the general election in November.

While Joe Biden is seen as the presumptive Democrat candidate, the ballot will have 10 candidates. They are Michael Bennet, Biden, Peter Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deveal Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

Incumbent President Donald Trump is the only candidate on the Republican ballot.

Incumbent U. S. Senator Mitch McConnell will be seeking to return to Washington D. C. but has seven challengers on the Republican ballot. They are Nicholas Alsager, Wendell Crow, Paul John Frangedakis, Louis Grider, Naren James, Kenneth Lowndes and C. Wesley Morgan. On the Democrat side is Jimmy Ausbrooks, Charles Booher, Mike Broiheir, Maggie Jo Hilliard, Andrew Maynard, Amy McGrath, Eric Rothmuller, John Sharpensteen, Bennie Smith, Mary Ann Tobin.

U. S. House of Representative District 4 incumbent is Thomas Massie and has a Republican challenger, Todd McMurty. Two Democrats are challenging for the nomination of their party. They are Shannon Fabert and Alexandra Owensby.