Decision is now in Fiscal Court's hands on wet/dry issue

Body

Pendleton County voters overwhelmingly chose for the county to allow alcohol sales for the entire county.

Yes received 4,703 votes or No received 1,946

"I like to thank the people of PC in showing up to vote on this issue," said District 2 Magistrate Josh Plummer who championed the issue. "I would like to thank the volunteers who worked so hard on the petition to get the issue on the ballot. I am happy to see Pendleton County take their next steps towards economic development and I am excited to see what comes next."

The advancement of this issue is now in the hands of the Fiscal Court.

Judge Executive David Fields indicated that the court may look to meet with Alcohol Beverage Control to have a clear understanding of what needs to be done next.