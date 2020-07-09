Representative Mark Hart issues statement of concern on face mask executive order

Body

I have serious concerns about the Governor’s mandate requiring wearing masks in certain public settings. While I take public health very seriously, Governor Beshear appears to yet again be using his power to exert more and more control over the lives of Kentuckians - without input from the General Assembly or local officials.



This order comes on the same day that a judge in Scott County joined a growing chorus of judges who are declaring these overly broad executive orders unconstitutional. I trust Kentuckians, in consultation with their medical professionals, to make the appropriate decision on wearing a mask. I do not believe that heavy-handed government orders will lead us out of this crisis.