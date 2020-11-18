Pendleton County in run as red zone county

Body

Pendleton County continues to be designated red zone for the eighth day in a row.

After first being labeled a red zone county on Sunday, November 8, the county reached a zenith of 58.7 on Thursday, November 12 when 16 new cases were reported.

Since then, the rate has slowly dropped with a 48 on Friday, November 13 and 46 on Sunday, November 15.

No matter, the rate of new cases is alarming as many of those Pendleton County residents who have tested positive are reporting severe body aches to the point they cannot get out of bed or off the couch, nausea, fever, pneumonia, as well as other symptoms.

Pendleton County Schools had several staff members test positive along with other staff members having to quarantine. They moved back to virtual learning till November 30 because of a shortage of substitutes that would allow them to continue to offer in-person learning.

Athletics is presently being allowed to continue as the staff shortage has not yet extended to coaching staffs.

“Coronavirus is present in every corner of the commonwealth and it’s spreading at a truly alarming rate,” the Governor said. “This is not a drill; this is a health emergency that we all need to take seriously. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

With Thanksgiving approaching and many families planning gatherings to celebrate their many blessings, partake in turkey and sides and watch several hours of football, there is a growing concern that there will be another spike of cases shortly afterwards. You can read more about the governor and Dr. Steven Stack’s, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommendations for Thanksgiving at www.falmouthoutlook.com.

On Monday, November 16, Moderna was a second company to announce they had developed a vaccine.

Most reports indicate it will be fall/winter of 2021 before the vaccines can be fully implemented.