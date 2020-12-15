Covid vaccines have arrived in Kentucky

Body

It’s been nine and half months of residents battling the virus, depression, mandates, business closings, loss of jobs--and all of this in the midst of a presidential race.

The end of December is giving a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel as vaccines for covid-19 are scheduled to arrive with some high risk individuals among the first to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine arrived in Kentucky on Sunday night in Louisville. The initial two-dose shipment from Pfizer-BioNTech was approved by the U. S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday evening.

“The Pfizer vaccine, which we believe to be 95% effective, has now been authorized in this emergency for us to start vaccinating individuals,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Kentucky is going to play a major role in getting this vaccine to people all over the eastern United States through UPS’ Worldport. We in the Commonwealth are excited to be a big part of defeating this virus all over this country. We now believe that the first individuals will be vaccinated here Monday morning. We are less than 24 hours away from the beginning of the end of this virus.”

In Pendleton County, River Valley Nursing Home, Pendleton County Ambulance, Falmouth Fire Department and Northern Pendleton County Fire and Ambulance were offered the opportunity to take the vaccine in the first wave.

Justin Neuby of Northern Pendleton said that none of his staff had decided to sign up for the vaccine, but added that they work at multiple locations and may be getting the vaccine at other locations.

Judy Dunhoft of Pendleton County Ambulance said that her staff is not required to take the vaccine and it is about split on those who want to be vaccinated and those that do not. She believes that the vaccines will be available to them next week.

Falmouth Fire Department David Marquardt said he was asked to get a list together of First Responders interested in getting it. He added, “I don’t think there are a lot in favor of taking the vaccine.”

With a clientele that have proven to be high risk, nursing homes have been one of the first to be able to receive the vaccine both for residents and staff.

Director Mary Coleman said that signups for the 60 residents and almost 100 employees will start this week.

River Valley’s pharmacy is MedCare which is a subsidy of CVS. Both Walgreens and CVS are receiving the vaccine in Kentucky and MedCare has assured River Valley they will receive enough for every resident and employee.

On whether it can be mandatory for residents and staff, she said, “Just recently, we have been told that since it is experimental, we cannot make it mandatory.”

According to Coleman, the Pfizer vaccine is administered with a first dose and the second dose three weeks later.

Sheriff Eddie Quinn indicated that his staff will be getting the vaccine once it becomes available.