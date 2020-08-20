Where do the Ladycats and Wildcats play the first week?

Body

The Ladycat and Wildcat Golf have been carrying the flag of Pendleton County High School athletics throughout August as the only teams being allowed to practice and compete against other schools.

The rest of the teams are eyeing Monday, August 24 as the first day of practice and the week of September 7 for contests.

According to Riherds Scoreboard, Ladycat and Wildcat Soccer will literally kick off the season on Monday, September 7. The Ladycats play at home versus Bourbon County at 7:30 p.m. while the Wildcats play at Campbell County at 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball starts on September 8 versus Calvary Christian at home at 7 p.m.

Football will play their first game at home versus Dayton at 7 p.m.

The cross country schedule is not available at this time.

The games for Wildcat Soccer and Football team is up in the air as Alvin Garrison who represents NKY on the Board of Control said most of the NKY superintendents have indicated they will ask their boards to push the start of athletics back to September 28 if the Board of Control did not do that.