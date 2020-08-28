Verst finds closure in all-star softball game

Body

By now we all know the impact that COVID-19 has had on high school sports throughout the country. Spring sports that were slated to begin last March were wiped out entirely and it appears that the majority of fall and winter sports are in serious jeopardy of being scrapped.

The pandemic eradicated what in all likelihood would have been a very exciting year for the Pendleton County Ladycats Fastpitch Softball team, including the seventh and final season in a stellar career for recent graduate Samantha Verst. She had served as the glue of the team for several years and was the constant presence among a slew of changes that all culminated in a dramatic turnaround that saw the team go from regional punching bag to reaching the final eight in state tournament play in 2019.

Verst had come to terms with the fact that her varsity playing days were over when she was contacted on August 9 and presented an offer that she simply could not refuse. The staff at Highlands High School in Ft. Thomas, led by their head coach Milt Horner, had organized an exhibition all-star game that would be exclusive to recent senior grads to have the chance to put on their school uniforms one more time.

She immediately accepted the invite and on August 11 joined nearly 30 other standout players from around northern Kentucky at Winkler Field in Ft. Thomas for one final game. Verst expressed that she had mixed emotions in preparing for her final game wearing the Pendleton County uniform.

“When I found out I was invited to play, I was very excited and grateful for the opportunity. But I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little sad that it couldn’t be with my Ladycat teammates. Pendleton County softball holds my heart,” she said.

Prior to the start of the game, all of the players were introduced individually to the crowd and accompanied to the pitcher’s circle by their families. Joining Verst on the field was her mother, Haley. In a closely-played contest, Verst’s team would fall 2-1 in eight innings, as she finished 1-2 with a walk and recorded a couple of dazzling defensive plays at shortstop. She wore a smile all throughout the evening and looked as comfortable as ever making plays on the diamond.

“These girls deserved the opportunity to get out and play a game one more time,” explained Coach Horner. “They were robbed of a senior year which is usually the most enjoyable and memorable time of their varsity careers. We just wanted to put something together to honor them and let them enjoy playing with each other before life starts taking them in different directions,” he added.

Verst has gained much perspective over the last few months as she has seen not only her final season of softball altered but also the last few months of her senior year. She hopes that her former teammates take the time to savor the moment and not worry about what the future holds.

“Those girls have the world in their hands and I know they will continue to be successful. They’ve all left a great impact on me and I hope that they don’t take anything for granted. Enjoy the time you have now, it will be over one day. I know they will all continue to work hard and raise the bar even higher for themselves and the team.”

Verst will attend Northern Kentucky University in the fall and pursue a career in nursing.