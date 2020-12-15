Tri-sport star weighs multiple offers

Body

Pendleton County senior Tredyn Thomas is beginning to reap the benefits of his hard work and dedication to high school sports as he recently achieved a new milestone that will set him apart from his peers.

The multi-sport standout becomes the first Wildcat in school history to receive athletic scholarship offers in both basketball and football. He was extended those offers from Campbellsville University (Basketball) and Kentucky Christian University (Football), respectively. Tredyn has also played for the varsity tennis team during his high school career and will graduate as one of the most well-rounded performers in recent memory. “I’m very proud of Tredyn. He’s such a good guy and very coachable,” said Wildcats varsity basketball coach Sam Elsbernd. Thomas led the Wildcats in scoring last season and was one of the top performers in the 10th Region. This coming season, he’s expected to join the school’s prestigious 1,000 point club.

“I think some people think that because Tredyn is quiet that he’s not competitive but that couldn’t be further from the truth. He competes hard everyday and is mentally tough. He’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever coached. The fact that he excels at multiple sports doesn’t surprise me, there’s some guys you can look and say ‘he’s an athlete’, that’s Tredyn in a nutshell,” Elsbernd added.

Pendleton County varsity football coach Brian Burgemeir had the joy of utilizing Tredyn’s wide-ranging skillset on the gridiron this season as he rejoined the football after taking a few seasons off.

“Tredyn is a joy to coach, he does everything you ask for and then some. He never makes excuses or complains and he brings his best during every practice and game. He was our “peak performer” many times during the season as was a major contributor to our success this season. We used him at receiver, running back, safety, kick returner, punt returner and even quarterback at times. Football recruiting is no where close to being over so I believe we’ll see more offers come his way. I know we’ll miss him a ton,” Burgemeir said.

As Thomas begins to weigh his options and think about which path he will choose,

he says that he hopes his success will encourage other young athletes to take advantage of the opportunity to play multiple sports and create as many avenues to success as possible.

“This all means a lot to me. I feel like it opens doors for young athletes to know it’s possible and that’s really important to me. I hope to inspire the following generation. I’ll go about my decision on what to do following high school with an open mind and go with the best opportunity for my future.”