REGION CHAMPS

The Wildcats were heavily favored going into the Region 5 Bowling Tournament this season. The team was coming off a tremendous season last year, but were looking to make a statement this season. Coach Aaron Biddle said in our last interview last season, “We will be back.”

In the individual portion of the tournament Kyan ranked third with a total of 1044 while Koby finished fourth with a total of 974. The good news was the scores moved both boys into the Stepladder portion of the tournament. The bad news was they would be facing each other in the first game to see who advanced.

In the brother versus brother match Kyan defeated Koby 202 to 196 in what would be his closest match of the tournament. Kyan moved on to face and defeat the number two seed from Campbell County Charlie Wells 234 to 192. That set up the championship match between Kyan and the number one seed from Simon Kenton Jacob Billiter. Feeling the adrenaline Kyan rode the momentum and easily dispatched his opponent with a final of 279 to 171.

During the singles a lot of bowlers started off strong and we found ourselves a little bit behind. But as the games progressed those players started to fade while Koby and Kyan hit a new gear getting better. When they reach that level of play the only thing that can stop them is another Brewer. It was most impressive watching them bowl and I feel Kyan winning the singles championship carried over and helped us get fired up for our team performance.

As a team Pendleton County was seeded number one with a total pin count of 1042 giving them a first round bye.

In their first match the Wildcats shut Bishop Brossart down as they moved on to face Newport Central Catholic in the next match and their first bit of adversity as they found themselves down two games. After a quick motivational meeting with the coaches the team came out and bowled some of their best games of the season sweeping the next three games and the chance to move into the championship game..

The championship game found the Wildcats taking on region powerhouse Campbell County. The Camels never stood a chance as Pendleton County still riding the wave of momentum sent them home packing a loss.

Coach Aaron Biddle was estatic about the win and performance of his team, “We could have quit when we found ourselves down two games, but we came together and fought back. I’m really proud of this team and to see them finally get rewarded for all the hard work they have put in over the season.””

The team traveled to Louisville on Monday to participate in the Kentucky State Tournament. Results were not available by press time. No matter the outcome Coach Biddle and Coach Hutchison should be proud leading their team to two very strong back to back seasons.