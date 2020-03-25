Reds fans to celebrate #OpeningDayAtHome

Fans are encouraged to wear red on Thursday, March 26 and join the Reds and Major League Baseball for a special “Opening Day At Home” celebration.

Reds Country is known for throwing the best Opening Day celebration in baseball for more than 100 years, and we will continue that tradition this year as well.

Put on your favorite Reds gear and share photos, videos and Opening Day memories on social media by tagging them with #OpeningDayAtHome and #RedsCountry for everyone to enjoy.

Plus, tune in at 1 p.m. ET to catch a replay of the Reds’ dramatic 2019 Opening Day win on FOX Sports Ohio, reds.com and @Reds on Twitter and Facebook.

As we all continue to follow the proper precautions to keep everyone safe and healthy during these unprecedented times, we still have the opportunity to celebrate one of the aspects of our lives that brings us together – Reds baseball!

Reds News:

• Split the Pot: The special $100,000 guaranteed Split the Pot jackpot has been extended due to the delay of the start of the 2020 MLB season. Tickets are available online at reds5050.com . Must be 18 years or older and in the state of Ohio to purchase.

• Marty Bobblehead at the Reds HOF: Become a member of the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore and receive an exclusive Marty Brennaman bobblehead. Sign up at redsmuseum.org or call (513) 765-7926. Quantities are limited and available with all levels of membership. (Note: The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is closed through May 12)