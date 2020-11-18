McNay wins second Taekwondo National Championship

Body

Nine-year-old Kinsley McNay earned her second championship recently at the National AAU Taekwondo event that features over 1,200 competitors from across the United States.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the championships were held in a virtual format for the first time in its history, but that didn’t hinder young McNay as she blew through the competition in the 8-9 year old age bracket.

“Kinsley possesses a drive and determination that very few of our students have ever had,” says Melissa Gerhardt, who along with her husband Rob run Budokai Academy in Middletown, OH. “She’s fearless in competition and has a strong willingness to learn. She stays calm during her matches and is a fantastic practitioner when it comes to martial arts,” she added.

McNay, who now holds a brown belt, is undefeated in her career and has trained under the Budokai Academy for over four years. During the championships, she took the gold in traditional form and performed very well in the speed hand break in which she successfully broke 15 boards in just 8.5 seconds.

Gerhardt believes that the sky is the limit for McNay as she has shown the skills of someone who could one day compete on the highest level of competition. She also noted that she regularly spars with boys who are older and much larger than she is but has no trouble in holding her own.

“I think that if Kinsley continues with martial arts in the years to come that she could one day vie for the national team and have the opportunity to compete in the Olympics. She’s that talented,” Gerhardt said.

Kinsley is a daughter of Pendleton County alum Kayla McNay. Her proud mom continues to be impressed by the abilities shown by her little girl.

“This year has been extremely difficult from all the challenges that she has had to face, but she continues to show how strong of a young lady she is. Kinsley has made us all so proud with the accomplishments she has in her life and with the athletic ability she takes on from her Aunt Renee, Uncle Michael and myself, she will be the best at what she does. Congratulations baby, you did it! Grand National Champion once again!”