Ladycat Basketball on pause

KHSAA may have to consider allowing basketball players to adopt pickup rules where you "call your own" fouls.

For the second week in a row, Pendleton County High School basketball program had to shutdown after an official that had called their game tested positive for Covid.

The Ladycats shutdown all activities till Sunday, January 24 after an official from the Bracken County varsity game tested positive post game. The game was a 41-40 victory for the Ladycats and played on Tuesday, January 19.

"We are working with contact tracers to determine the exposure to the Ladycat team," said Superintendent Joe Buerkley who indicated that at this point, no Ladycat staff or players had tested positive.

The Ladycats lost a game on Thursday, January 21 versus Campbell County to the shutdown.

The Wildcats were first shutdown on Thursday, January 14 after an official from their Montgomery County game on Tuesday, January 12 test positive the next day. They were in a 10-day shutdown and are scheduled to come off of it on Sunday, January 24. Four games were canceled during the shutdown.

Five Wildcat players ended up testing positive.

Their next game is scheduled for Tuesday, January 26 versus Robertson County as part of a boy/girl doubleheader. Robertson County boys team is also in shutdown and eligible to return to action on that Tuesday.