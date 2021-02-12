Kentucky looking for Auburn win to jump start a run through SEC tournament

Body

The script seemed familiar to UK fans. Kentucky looked good for a good part of the game and built a lead then the four minutes left to go in the game mark hit. Their 14-point lead was down to six points. Auburn would cut it to a single basket with just under two minutes left and tie it up with 46 seconds left.

After numerous losses where they saw the game slip away, this time, they rewrote the ending of the script.

Davion Mintz was the first starring actor with a clutch three-pointer with 33 seconds left to give UK an 80-77 lead.

Isaiah Jackson would be the next star with a blocked shot with supporting actor Jacob Toppin snatching the rebound and hitting one of two free throws to push the Cat's lead out to four with 22 seconds left.

After Auburn had two shots in the paint, Jackson grabbed the rebound and hit a free throw and the lead was 82-77 with just six seconds left.

UK inexplicably fouled a three point shot with one second left and Auburn hit all three free throws for the final 82-80 score.

"I'm just telling you guys, right now, I want this team to finish and be something people talk about for the next 20 years. I'm trying to get them to believe what I believe. And I'm trying to motivate them that way. I'm trying to hug them and be positive," said Coach John Calipari about his 6-13 team.

The positive reinforcement that freshmen guard Brandon Boston, Jr., feels the team needs. "We need that a lot, honestly. Just keep fighting every day, every game, all 40 minutes, and we just have to start closing out games, the way we did today.”

Boston had 17 points going 5-8 from the three-point line adding three assists and four steals.

Isaiah Jackson had a monster game with his first double-double of the season leading Kentucky with 18 points and 11 rebounds. He also blocked two shots including Auburn's attempt late in the game to tie the game.

“It just gives us confidence when playing close games like this and being able to close them out for a win, so it just feels good for us moving forward," he said. “We are a good team. A lot of people try to doubt us and say that we are not that good. But we know deep down how much work we put into this and it’s all starting to pay off, so we are going to keep doing it.”

Pendleton County's Dontaie Allen played a strong first half in his 9 1/2 minutes of play with a made three-pointer out of three attempts, a rebound and a blocked shot but did not see action in the second half.

A major change in Kentucky's fortunes have been the change in their three-point shooting. After making 14 in their last game, they went 11-24 in this game with six players hitting at least one.

"Well, what have I been telling these kids?" asked Coach Cal. "Just. Keep. Shooting. And when they don't shoot, I take guys out of the game. Now you've got to have courage. He's making me shoot this. I might as well try to make it."

There is five games left in their regular season schedule with Kentucky holding a victory over two of the foes, Vanderbilt and Florida. The SEC tournament is expected to be played after the regular season and will be UK's only manner to get into the NCAA March Madness.