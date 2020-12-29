Kentucky high school basketball ready to tip off

Body

As the high school winter sports season gets underway, official guidelines have been announced by Pendleton County High School in conjunction with the KHSAA.

From an aesthetics perspective, the look of the game setting will be much different from the norm, just as it was during the fall sports season.

Fan attendance and capacity will be limited to two tickets per participant for home and visiting teams. There will be no passes accepted for entry.

All attendees will be required to undergo temperature checks, health screenings and provide contact information for contact tracing. All spectators are to wear masks at all times.

Additionally, there will be specific steps taken in handling entry into the gym. Home game attendees will enter the doors on the right side of the gym lobby, closest to the Griffin Fitness Center and will be seated on the right side of the gym across from the benches.

Visiting team fans will enter on the left side doors and be seated on the left side of the gym behind the team benches. All doors for entry will be marked.

Fans arriving in the same vehicle or are apart of the same family unit can sit together, but social distancing of at least six feet apart must be demonstrated by attendees not arriving in the same vehicle or apart of the same family.

There will be sanitation stations setup throughout the gym and all spectators are encouraged to clean their hands frequently. Failure to adhere to any of the guidelines could result in removal from the event or cancellation of the event.

For fans unable to attend will be able to access a free live game stream which will be available throughout the season. The link can be found at pendleton.kyschools.us/content2/pcslivemedia.

According to the KHSAA/Riherds scoreboard, the Pendleton County High School Ladycats tip off the season away for their first two games. They play Augusta on Tuesday, January 5 with varsity tipoff at 7:30 p.m. The next night, they travel northwest to Florence to play Boone County. That game also is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. They will play their first home game with the new fan restrictions on Saturday, January 9 versus Covington Latin at 1 p.m. Two days later, they are also at home against Beechwood with a 7:30 p.m. start.

The Wildcats are also on the road to kickoff the season. They play at Bellevue at 7:30 p.m. varsity tipoff on Tuesday, January 5. They host Dayton Green Devils at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 8. Then travel to Bath County on Saturday, January 3 for a 3:30 p.m. matchup against that version of the Wildcats. Pendleton County Wildcats won’t be back home till Thursday, January 14 when they play the Camels of Campbell County with a 7:30 tipoff.

Sharp Middle School basketball teams resumed practice in December with games to start in mid-January.