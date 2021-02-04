Kentucky falters in last four minutes again

Body

Kentucky has lost numerous games this season when they faltered or gave away a lead in the last four minutes of the game. The Missouri game was no different as a three-point game with less than four minutes left turned into a seven point lead for the Tigers before the Wildcats fell 75-70.

Calipari noted several mistakes made by players in the last few minutes before holding himself accountable for play calling.

“The circle call was ridiculously dumb because we had thrown it to the post, I don’t even know what I was thinking. And I also went and we put Davion (Mintz) in a pick-and-roll, you know, I mean, questionable. And that’s on me, not the kids. As we go, we just continue, I’m still learning about what these guys are capable of," critiqued Cal about his own play calling.

As far as Allen, Cal said, "We gave Dontaie in the first half, we were trying everything we could. And then when we got going in the second half, I just left it alone.”

He continued, "“We shot 60 percent in the second half and I just ran with the guys that were playing well. And if you watch, what they were doing to Dontaie, they were going right at him defensively. So, whoever he was on, that’s what they were doing. Our biggest thing was, we were getting great stops and scoring. So, next game, he may play 25, 30 minutes. This game, it was my choice. I rode with the team that was playing well in the second half."