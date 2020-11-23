Kentucky Announces 2020 Basketball Game-Day Changes

Body

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The home portion of the 2020-21 Kentucky basketball schedule begins Wednesday with the UK women hosting Murray State at Memorial Coliseum and the UK men welcoming Morehead State to Rupp Arena.



Fans attending games this season will notice many new game-day protocols put in place to provide the healthiest game-day experience for all involved.



UK Athletics has taken advice from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the University of Kentucky and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and developed a plan that includes new measures to promote a healthy game-day experience at Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum.



Tickets/Entering Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum

Mobile ticketing and parking passes to reduce contact between staff and fans

Fans are strongly encouraged to save mobile tickets and parking passes in their smartphone's digital wallet prior to arriving at Rupp Arena/Memorial Coliseum

Event staff will be available to assist with mobile ticketing upon entry

Doors will open 90 minutes prior to tipoff

Ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early

Physical distancing reminders will be visible in points of entry to allow the proper distance between fans

New this season for basketball, bags of any sort are strongly discouraged and only 12x6x12 or smaller clear bags will be permitted (see UK Clear Bag Policy)

Inside Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum

Face coverings will be required for all fans at all times with the exception of when fans are actively eating or drinking while sitting in their seats

Face coverings should fit snugly but comfortably, cover the mouth and nose, and be made of multiple layers of fabric

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures will be in place throughout the venue prior to and during all events

Fans are required to keep the proper physical distance

Fans must sit only in their assigned seat. All seating is reserved to maintain physical distancing between parties in the seating bowl

Signage will be provided in common areas to assist with physical distancing

Hand sanitization and washing stations will be located throughout the arena

Concessions will feature cashless transactions option

Fan feedback at Rupp Arena can be provided in real time by notifying the nearest event worker or post-event by emailingBBNFirst@uky.edu

Fan feedback at Memorial Coliseum can be provided in real time through texting 'UKBASKETBALL' and your message to 69050 or post-event by emailing BBNFirst@uky.edu

A health screening will be required for all staff and spectators. All patrons will be required to take a temperature check upon entry at Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum. Patrons whose temperature reads above the level recommended by the CDC will not be permitted entry to protect the health and safety of all patrons, players and staff.



The list of health screening questions will be posted at or near arena entrances. All will be expected to answer "no" the following questions prior to arrival at Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum:



Do you have a new cough, runny nose, congestion, headache or sore throat unrelated to seasonal allergies?

Do you have shortness of breath?

Do you have new muscle aches/pain/fatigue unrelated to training/workouts?

Have you had nausea, vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours?

Have you experienced a new loss of taste or smell?

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19?

Have you had any fever greater than 100.0 or chills in the last 24 hours?



A complete list of the new game-day regulations is available at the UK Athletics Gameday website.



Fans with pre-existing health conditions or those who are at a greater risk should consider not attending on-campus sporting events during these unprecedented times. Even with these measures in place, UK Athletics can, in no way, guarantee that fans will not be exposed to COVID-19.



Tickets Update



Representatives from the K Fund and the UK Ticket Office have been working with existing basketball season ticket holders for the past two weeks on seat selections for the upcoming season. With attendance limited to 15% of normal arena capacity, the majority of tickets have been sold as full-season packages for both men’s and women’s basketball and UK does not expect any general public ticket sales at this time. Fans are encouraged to check Ticketmaster.com for any ticket allotments that are returned and released closer to game days, as well as for verified resale tickets. Should any partial season ticket plans become available after Kentucky’s opening weekend of games, additional season ticket holders may be contacted in order of K Fund priority ranking with an opportunity to purchase. All seating will be physically distanced in pods of two, three and four seats. Fans with questions are encouraged to reach out to the UK Ticket Office.