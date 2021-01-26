Archery finally able to let arrows fly in the season

Body

Generally, the first arrows of PCHS Archery fly in practice in late October or early November with the first meet in November. Like most things, Covid changed that. After a spring that canceled the state tournaments, ending PCHS string of participating in every NASP and KHSAA state meet since the program’s inception, the archers are ready to be back in their lanes and firing arrows.

“Good to be back on the line. I heard so many comments from parents about how they were happy their archers were able to compete again,” said Head Coach David Myers The meet was a different setup with only PCHS shooting. Plus, the archers did not touch the scoring cards and limited their exposure to others. Fan attendance was limited and the venue was sanitized after each team shot.

As far as results with little practice time, Coach Myers said, “The teams have a base-line score to improve on, and more importantly a score to let them qualify for the NASP State Tournament if it is held this year. The teams need to improve their score to ensure a place at the tournament, but the first hurdle has been cleared.”

Sixteen high school and one middle school archers scored at least 240 earning a milestone and several of them reached the 250 and 260 mark.

Jacob Baird led the high school teeam with a 273 and Lily Rice led the middle school team with a 253.

“Overall the team posted a solid performance. There is much room to improve, and probably only a couple of tournaments to do it, but I am confident the archers will step up,” said Myers who added. “Oh did I mentioned that it is good to be back on the line? In a year with so much uncertainty, and fluctuation of all things normal, these archers are smiling and shooting arrows.”