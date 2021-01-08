Allen tells brother to have fun and he is proud of him

Body

Pendleton County Wildcats will honor their seniors at tonight's first home game of the season and amongst the quintet of seniors is Tredyn Thomas.

Responding to a question by Falmouth Outlook in the weekly UK Men's Basketball press conference, Dontaie Allen shared the advice he has given to his little brother.

"I just told him to have fun. At the end of the day, basketball should be a fun game," said Allen.

Thomas stands just 15 points from joining the 1,000 point club.

"I'm really proud of him just being 15 away from a thousand. It's a huge milestone in point of anybody's career. I just told him I'm proud of him and to have fun.

The Wildcats varsity tip off at 7:30 p.m. tonight with the JV scheduled for 6. Covid restrictions prevent Wildcat fans from packing the Woodshed but fans can view the game at the Pendleton County School District YouTube Channel. Tim King and Troy Steele will be providing the call.