Youth summer feeding program ready to start

Pendleton County Schools announced that beginning the week of May 11, NTI food service will transition to their Summer Feeding Program provided through United Methodist Church Food Ministry and is available to children 18 years of age and younger.

Meals will be available at Northern Elementary on Tuesday’s beginning May 12. They will also be available on May 19 and May 26.

Meals will be available at Southern Elementary on Friday’s beginning May 15. They will also be available on May 22 and May 29.

Meals at both locations will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on designated dates.

Children will receive seven meals on each designated date.

At this time, there is not an end date for this program and future dates in June and/or July will be announced as they become available.